Hoffman struck out one in a perfect ninth inning Wednesday to record his 25th save of the season in a 9-8 win over the Orioles.

After getting tagged for losses in non-save situations during his prior two appearances, Hoffman was locked in as he converted his eighth straight save chance dating back to June 29. Over that span, the right-hander has posted a 3.75 ERA, 0.92 WHIP and 17:1 K:BB through 12 innings.