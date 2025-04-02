Hoffman picked up his second save in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Nationals, striking out one in a perfect ninth inning.
Hoffman needed just eight pitches to set the Nationals down in order. He's had no trouble yet in three appearances early on, allowing just two hits with a 4:0 K:BB.
