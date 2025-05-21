Hoffman earned the save Tuesday against the Padres after throwing a clean ninth inning. He struck out one.

Hoffman was sharp, making quick work of the heart of San Diego's batting order while hurling eight of his nine pitches for strikes. Tuesday marked a second consecutive scoreless outing for the hard-throwing right-hander, who had yielded 11 runs over his previous three innings of work. The Blue Jays have shown trust in Hoffman as their closer after signing him to a three-year contract this past offseason, and the 32-year-old righty carries a 1.13 WHIP and 32:5 K:BB while converting 10 of his 12 save opportunities despite a shaky 5.48 ERA across 21.1 innings in 2025.