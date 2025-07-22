Hoffman threw a perfect ninth inning to secure the save in Monday's 2-1 win over the Yankees. He struck out three.

Hoffman struck out the side en route to locking down his 24th save of the season. The hard-throwing right-hander has endured quite a few hiccups as Toronto's closer this year -- his ERA stands at 4.68 in 2025 -- but he's fared much better since the beginning of June. Across his last 19 outings (17 innings), Hoffman has delivered a 2.65 ERA, 0.94 WHIP and 24:4 K:BB while converting 11 of his 12 save opportunities.