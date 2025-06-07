Blue Jays' Jeff Hoffman: Strikes out three for 14th save
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hoffman came away with the save in Friday's 6-4 win over the Twins after striking out three batters and walking one in a scoreless ninth inning.
Hoffman was brought in for the ninth to protect the Blue Jays' two-run lead. He walked Byron Buxton after striking out the first two batters, but Hoffman secured the win for Toronto after punching out Trevor Larnach. It was the sixth time this season that Hoffman has recorded at least three strikeouts. The 32-year-old right-hander is 14-for-17 in save opportunities this season along with a 5.53 ERA, 1.12 WHIP and 41:8 K:BB across 27.2 innings.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Jeff Hoffman: Collects one-out win•
-
Blue Jays' Jeff Hoffman: Barely escapes with 13th save•
-
Blue Jays' Jeff Hoffman: Throws clean ninth inning for save•
-
Blue Jays' Jeff Hoffman: Secures 11th save Monday•
-
Blue Jays' Jeff Hoffman: Blows third save•
-
Blue Jays' Jeff Hoffman: Sharp while securing 10th save•