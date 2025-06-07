Hoffman came away with the save in Friday's 6-4 win over the Twins after striking out three batters and walking one in a scoreless ninth inning.

Hoffman was brought in for the ninth to protect the Blue Jays' two-run lead. He walked Byron Buxton after striking out the first two batters, but Hoffman secured the win for Toronto after punching out Trevor Larnach. It was the sixth time this season that Hoffman has recorded at least three strikeouts. The 32-year-old right-hander is 14-for-17 in save opportunities this season along with a 5.53 ERA, 1.12 WHIP and 41:8 K:BB across 27.2 innings.