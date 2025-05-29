Hoffman picked up the save in Wednesday's 2-0 win over the Rangers after throwing a clean ninth inning. He struck out one.

It was Hoffman's fourth spotless outing in his last five appearances, as he continues to recover from several implosions in May. His ERA still stands at 13.00 in nine innings this month, but the hard-throwing right-hander does sport a 13:5 K:BB during this stretch and continues to operate as Toronto's clear-cut closer despite his struggles. With Yimi Garcia (shoulder) and Nick Sandlin (lat) both on the injured list, the Blue Jays are depending on Hoffman even more for ninth-inning work.