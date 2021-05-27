Beasley was recalled by the Blue Jays to serve as the 27th man in Thursday's doubleheader against the Yankees, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Beasley was sent down by the Blue Jays on Saturday, but he'll be available out of the bullpen for Thursday's nightcap. The right-hander will likely return to Triple-A Buffalo after the twin bill
More News
-
Blue Jays' Jeremy Beasley: Returns to Triple-A•
-
Blue Jays' Jeremy Beasley: Called up by Blue Jays•
-
Blue Jays' Jeremy Beasley: Traded to Blue Jays•
-
Diamondbacks' Jeremy Beasley: Designated for assignment•
-
Diamondbacks' Jeremy Beasley: Optioned to Triple-A•
-
Diamondbacks' Jeremy Beasley: Shifts to 45-day IL•