Beasley was recalled by the Blue Jays on Tuesday.

Beasley has just a single big-league appearance to his name, as he threw a third of an inning for the Diamondbacks last season. He was designated for assignment by Arizona in mid-April and acquired in a trade for cash considerations. The 25-year-old righty will likely pitch in a low-leverage role for now. Nate Pearson was sent to Triple-A Buffalo in a corresponding move.

