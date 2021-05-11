Beasley was recalled by the Blue Jays on Tuesday.
Beasley has just a single big-league appearance to his name, as he threw a third of an inning for the Diamondbacks last season. He was designated for assignment by Arizona in mid-April and acquired in a trade for cash considerations. The 25-year-old righty will likely pitch in a low-leverage role for now. Nate Pearson was sent to Triple-A Buffalo in a corresponding move.
