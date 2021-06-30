site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Blue Jays' Jeremy Beasley: DFA'd by Toronto
RotoWire Staff
Jun 30, 2021
1 min read
Beasley was designated for assignment by the Blue Jays on Wednesday.
The 25-year-old was optioned to Triple-A Buffalo on June 20 and has now been removed from the 40-man roster. Beasley struggled in eight appearances for the Blue Jays with a 7.71 ERA, 1.71 WHIP and 13:9 K:BB across 9.1 innings.
