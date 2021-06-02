The Blue Jays recalled Beasley from Triple-A on Wednesday.
Beasley will fill the roster spot of A.J. Cole (neck), whom the team placed on the 10-day injured list Wednesday. Despite having struggled considerably with a 9.64 ERA in 4.2 innings this year, the 25-year-old figures to continue getting opportunities in an injury-riddled bullpen.
