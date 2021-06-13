Beasley was recalled by the Blue Jays on Sunday, Keegan Matheson of MLB.com reports.

Steven Matz landed on the COVD-19 injured list because of an inconclusive test Sunday, opening up a spot for Beasley to return to the big leagues. The reliever has posted a subpar 6.75 ERA and 1.50 WHIP across 6.2 innings during his previous stints with Toronto this season, so he'll be looking for greater success this time around.