Beasley was optioned to Triple-A Buffalo on Saturday, Mike Wilner of the Toronto Star reports.
The 25-year-old was promoted from Triple-A last week and will return to the minors after surrendering five runs with a 7:4 K:BB over 4.2 innings. Beasley was acquired by the Blue Jays from the Diamondbacks for cash considerations in late April.
