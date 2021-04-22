Beasley was traded from the Diamondbacks to the Blue Jays for cash considerations on Thursday, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

Beasley began the season at the Diamondbacks' alternate training site and was designated for assignment Saturday. The right-hander will now report to Toronto's alternate camp and should mainly serve as organizational depth in 2021. Beasley made 26 appearances (25 starts) in Double-A and Triple-A in 2019 and recorded a 4.49 ERA and 1.45 WHIP in 122.1 innings.