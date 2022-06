Beasley was recalled from Triple-A Buffalo by the Blue Jays on Friday, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Beasley has a given up five earned runs with a 10:2 K:BB over seven major-league innings this season, and he'll rejoin Toronto after spending the past week in the minors. Yimi Garcia (back) was placed on the 15-day injured list in a corresponding move.