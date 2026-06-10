Blue Jays' Jesus Sanchez: Cracks solo homer Tuesday

Sanchez went 3-for-4 with a solo home run and a double during Tuesday's 3-2 win over Philadelphia.

The Blue Jays were kept off the board through the first five innings, but Sanchez changed that with a solo blast off Zach Wheeler in the sixth to tie the game at 1-1. Sanchez tied a season high with three knocks, and Tuesday marked his 12th multi-hit game of the season. Three of those multi-hit games have come over his last five outings, during which he has gone 8-for-17 with three extra-base hits and three runs scored.