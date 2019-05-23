Blue Jays' Jimmy Cordero: Heads to minors
Cordero isn't listed on the Blue Jays' lineup card for Thursday's game against the Red Sox, signaling that he's been optioned to Triple-A Buffalo, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Cordero will surrender his spot on the active roster with the Blue Jays activating Clayton Richard (knee) from the 10-day injured list to start the series finale. The righty reliever was only up with the big club for two days, appearing in Wednesday's contest and giving up a run on two hits in 1.1 innings.
