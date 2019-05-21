Blue Jays' Jimmy Cordero: Up with big club
Cordero was called up from Triple-A Buffalo prior to Tuesday's game against the Red Sox, Hazel Mae of Sportsnet reports.
Ryan Tepera (elbow) landed on the injured list, so Cordero was summoned to take his spot in the bullpen. Cordero, who was claimed off waivers by the Blue Jays last week, gave up 10 earned runs while striking out 19 in 16 innings out of the bullpen at Triple-A this season.
