Biagini (3-12) allowed three runs on three hits and four walks while striking out three across five innings to take the loss Saturday against the Yankees.

Biagini was firing a shutout through four innings before giving up a three-homer to Greg Bird, which led to him dropping his 12th decision of the season. He's allowed 12 earned runs over his last 17.2 innings covering four starts, and he's demonstrated extreme downside as a fantasy option during that time. He'll make his next start Friday against the Yankees.