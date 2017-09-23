Blue Jays' Joe Biagini: Allows three runs in Saturday defeat
Biagini (3-12) allowed three runs on three hits and four walks while striking out three across five innings to take the loss Saturday against the Yankees.
Biagini was firing a shutout through four innings before giving up a three-homer to Greg Bird, which led to him dropping his 12th decision of the season. He's allowed 12 earned runs over his last 17.2 innings covering four starts, and he's demonstrated extreme downside as a fantasy option during that time. He'll make his next start Friday against the Yankees.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Joe Biagini: Entering final audition for 2018 rotation spot•
-
Blue Jays' Joe Biagini: Exits after recording just four outs Sunday•
-
Blue Jays' Joe Biagini: Twirls career-high eight innings Tuesday•
-
Blue Jays' Joe Biagini: Short start results in 10th loss•
-
Blue Jays' Joe Biagini: Dominant in Friday's no-decision•
-
Blue Jays' Joe Biagini: Roughed up in return to majors•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 26
The end of the regular season makes for some curious pitching choices, which of course only...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 26
Final week of the season means things aren't going to go as planned, and that's certainly the...
-
Waivers: Not Hunter Renfroe? Then who?
Is Hunter Renfroe's three-homer game reason enough to add him? Scott White says now may not...
-
Waivers: Why bother with Beltre?
Scott White assesses Adrian Beltre's unexpected return from a "season-ending" hamstring injury...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
The Twins have terrific matchups in Fantasy Week 25 (Sept. 18-25), as do the Athletics and...
-
Week 25 two-start pitcher rankings
As the number of six-man rotations increases and the off days become more frequent, a quality...