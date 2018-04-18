Biagini allowed three runs on six hits and three walks across 5.2 innings in a no-decision Tuesday against the Royals. He struck out four.

Biagini was shaky through the early going in his season debut, loading the bases before a hit batsman plated the first run of the game. He settled down a bit but allowed a solo home run in the sixth inning and couldn't finish out the frame. All in all, it was a reasonable outing for Biagini, who induced nine goundball outs and allowed just two extra-base hits. It's unclear what the team's plans are for Biagini, who once showed promise as a reliever but hasn't quite panned out in a starter's role over the last couple of seasons.