Biagini signed a one-year, $900,000 deal with the Blue Jays on Friday to avoid arbitration, Robert Murray of The Athletic reports.

Biagini had a promising rookie campaign in 2016 with a 3.06 ERA, 1.30 WHIP and 8.2 K/9 over 67.2 innings, but his numbers have plummeted across the board during the past two seasons (5.59 ERA, 1.50 WHIP and 7.0 K/9). The 28-year-old will look to recapture that form but he isn't guaranteed a role in the Blue Jays' bullpen given his struggles, though the team's rebuild should allow him at least an opportunity for some innings.