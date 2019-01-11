Blue Jays' Joe Biagini: Avoids arbitration with Toronto
Biagini signed a one-year, $900,000 deal with the Blue Jays on Friday to avoid arbitration, Robert Murray of The Athletic reports.
Biagini had a promising rookie campaign in 2016 with a 3.06 ERA, 1.30 WHIP and 8.2 K/9 over 67.2 innings, but his numbers have plummeted across the board during the past two seasons (5.59 ERA, 1.50 WHIP and 7.0 K/9). The 28-year-old will look to recapture that form but he isn't guaranteed a role in the Blue Jays' bullpen given his struggles, though the team's rebuild should allow him at least an opportunity for some innings.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Joe Biagini: Returns from disabled list•
-
Blue Jays' Joe Biagini: Out with oblique strain•
-
Blue Jays' Joe Biagini: Dropped from rotation•
-
Blue Jays' Joe Biagini: Likely to lose rotation spot•
-
Blue Jays' Joe Biagini: Takes loss Sunday•
-
Blue Jays' Joe Biagini: Start pushed back to Sunday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball third base prospects
Scott White is an award-winning Fantasy Baseball analyst
-
Top Fantasy Baseball outfield prospects
Scott White is an award-winning Fantasy Baseball analyst
-
Seven things to know about Puig trade
The Dodgers have traded Yasiel Puig, Matt Kemp and Alex Wood to the Reds — a move with plenty...
-
Top 50 keepers
In some leagues you simply keep the best players. In others there's a cost relative to where...
-
Rockies deal makes Murphy interesting
Daniel Murphy was far from a trendy name heading into 2019 drafts, but his move to Colorado...
-
12-team Rotisserie mock draft
Plenty of movement has already happened this offseason. Scott White and friends look at how...