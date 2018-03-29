The Blue Jays optioned Biagini to Triple-A Buffalo on Thursday, Scott Mitchell of TSN.ca reports.

Biagini was under consideration for a long-relief role with the big club after losing out on a rotation spot following the Blue Jays' signing of Jaime Garcia in mid-February, but Toronto evidently felt that the right-hander was better off heading to the minors in order to continue his development as a starter. He'll likely be among the first pitchers called upon to make spot starts for Toronto this season when injuries or the team's schedule necessitate adding another arm to the rotation.