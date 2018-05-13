Biagini will start Sunday's game against the Red Sox.

As expected, Biagini will take the hill for the series finale in place of Marcus Stroman (shoulder), who was placed on the 10-day disabled list Friday. It's still uncertain if Stroman will miss more than one turn through the rotation, but Biagini will likely need to perform well against Boston to keep himself in the mix for further spot starts beyond Sunday. Biagini has been hit hard in his other two starts with Toronto this season, giving up nine runs on 16 hits and four walks over 10 frames.