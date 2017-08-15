Manager John Gibbons said he hopes Biagini will rejoin the Blue Jays rotation after one more minor-league start, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.

The Blue Jays will reevaluate Biagini, who has been stretching out as a starter with Triple-A Buffalo, after his next minor-league start to see if he is ready to rejoin the big-league rotation. While he hasn't pitched more than 3.1 innings in either of his two minor-league starts, he was able to increase his pitch count to 65 in his most recent outing. When Biagini is ready to return to the majors, he will likely take the rotation spot of Chris Rowley or Nick Tepesch.