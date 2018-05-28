Blue Jays' Joe Biagini: Dropped from rotation
The Blue Jays intend to use Biagini as a reliever while he remains with the big club, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.
After struggling over four starts with Toronto earlier this season, Biagini lost his rotation spot Saturday when Jaime Garcia (shoulder) returned from the 10-day disabled list. Rather than sending Biagini back to Triple-A Buffalo to continue his development as a starter, the Blue Jays assigned the right-hander to the bullpen. Biagini, who ended up taking the loss Saturday against the Phillies after giving the tie-breaking home run in relief, is expected to make most of his appearances between the fifth and eighth innings in both high- and low-leverage spots.
