Blue Jays' Joe Biagini: Drops to 3-13 with loss
Biagini (3-13) allowed three runs on six hits and a walk while striking out three batters through five innings to take the loss against the Yankees on Friday.
The 27-year-old righty has bounced between the rotation and bullpen all season and hasn't fared particularly well in either role. Barring a surprise relief appearance, Biagini will finish the campaign with an underwhelming 5.34 ERA, 1.40 WHIP and 7.3 K/9 through 119.2 innings. Those numbers aren't moving the fantasy needle in many settings, and a middle-relief role is likely ahead in 2018. That's assuming that the Blue Jays will be looking to improve their starting rotation over the offseason, of course.
