Blue Jays' Joe Biagini: Entering final audition for 2018 rotation spot
Biagini's role in 2018 will be largely decided based on his final few starts this season, Laura Armstrong of The Toronto Star reports.
The Jays have struggled with deciding how to deploy the right-hander. He's proven to be an asset as a reliever, but Biagini was thrust into the rotation this season primarily because of injuries (see Aaron Sanchez), and the results have been mixed. As a starter, Biagini owns a 5.77 ERA over 78 innings, but the ERA was largely inflated by a few awful outings. Manager John Gibbons expects the few upcoming times he and the Blue Jays' front office see Biagini in action will help them make a decision about what his role will be next year. "He's got the stuff to do it," Gibbons said.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Joe Biagini: Exits after recording just four outs Sunday•
-
Blue Jays' Joe Biagini: Twirls career-high eight innings Tuesday•
-
Blue Jays' Joe Biagini: Short start results in 10th loss•
-
Blue Jays' Joe Biagini: Dominant in Friday's no-decision•
-
Blue Jays' Joe Biagini: Roughed up in return to majors•
-
Blue Jays' Joe Biagini: Will start Sunday•
-
Week 3 streaming options
We're adding quarterbacks to the streaming mix this week and ranking the top three options...
-
Waivers: Why bother with Beltre?
Scott White assesses Adrian Beltre's unexpected return from a "season-ending" hamstring injury...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
The Twins have terrific matchups in Fantasy Week 25 (Sept. 18-25), as do the Athletics and...
-
Week 25 two-start pitcher rankings
As the number of six-man rotations increases and the off days become more frequent, a quality...
-
Waivers: CarGo saving the best for last
If you wrote off Carlos Gonzalez earlier this year, it's time to take note again, according...
-
Waivers: Nicasio, Woodruff are startable
Some closer situations are up in the right air now, but Scott White sees one clear newcomer...