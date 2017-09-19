Biagini's role in 2018 will be largely decided based on his final few starts this season, Laura Armstrong of The Toronto Star reports.

The Jays have struggled with deciding how to deploy the right-hander. He's proven to be an asset as a reliever, but Biagini was thrust into the rotation this season primarily because of injuries (see Aaron Sanchez), and the results have been mixed. As a starter, Biagini owns a 5.77 ERA over 78 innings, but the ERA was largely inflated by a few awful outings. Manager John Gibbons expects the few upcoming times he and the Blue Jays' front office see Biagini in action will help them make a decision about what his role will be next year. "He's got the stuff to do it," Gibbons said.