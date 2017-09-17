Biagini (3-11) allowed six runs -- four earned -- on five hits and a walk over just 1.1 innings to take the loss against Minnesota on Sunday.

After holding Baltimore to two runs through eight innings in his previous start, this was a disappointing followup for Biagini. The 27-year-old righty has bounced between the rotation and bullpen all season and hasn't been overly successful in either role. Biagini takes an uninspiring 5.33 ERA and 1.40 WHIP into his next projected start against the Yankees at the Rogers Centre.