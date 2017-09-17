Blue Jays' Joe Biagini: Exits after recording just four outs Sunday
Biagini (3-11) allowed six runs -- four earned -- on five hits and a walk over just 1.1 innings to take the loss against Minnesota on Sunday.
After holding Baltimore to two runs through eight innings in his previous start, this was a disappointing followup for Biagini. The 27-year-old righty has bounced between the rotation and bullpen all season and hasn't been overly successful in either role. Biagini takes an uninspiring 5.33 ERA and 1.40 WHIP into his next projected start against the Yankees at the Rogers Centre.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Joe Biagini: Twirls career-high eight innings Tuesday•
-
Blue Jays' Joe Biagini: Short start results in 10th loss•
-
Blue Jays' Joe Biagini: Dominant in Friday's no-decision•
-
Blue Jays' Joe Biagini: Roughed up in return to majors•
-
Blue Jays' Joe Biagini: Will start Sunday•
-
Blue Jays' Joe Biagini: Recalled from Buffalo on Friday•
-
Waivers: Why bother with Beltre?
Scott White assesses Adrian Beltre's unexpected return from a "season-ending" hamstring injury...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
The Twins have terrific matchups in Fantasy Week 25 (Sept. 18-25), as do the Athletics and...
-
Week 25 two-start pitcher rankings
As the number of six-man rotations increases and the off days become more frequent, a quality...
-
Waivers: CarGo saving the best for last
If you wrote off Carlos Gonzalez earlier this year, it's time to take note again, according...
-
Waivers: Nicasio, Woodruff are startable
Some closer situations are up in the right air now, but Scott White sees one clear newcomer...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 24
Some less heralded players, including two rookies, make an appearance in this week's sleeper...