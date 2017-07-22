Biagini is a candidate to pick up Monday's start against Oakland if Aaron Sanchez (blister) is unable to make it, Gregor Chisholm of MLB.com reports.

Biagini posted an uninspiring 5.60 ERA and 1.41 WHIP over 11 starts earlier this season, although his 3.81 FIP suggests he was serviceable in a temporary role. The 27-year-old tossed 67.2 innings over 60 contests in last year's rookie campaign, but with 81 innings and 31 games already logged this year, Toronto may be concerned with Biagini's workload. If that's the case, Cesar Valdez could be in line for his first start as a Blue Jay.