Blue Jays' Joe Biagini: Gets another start
Biagini is slated to start Saturday's game against the Athletics, Gregor Chisholm of MLB.com reports.
With Biagini supplying a 7.98 ERA, 1.84 WHIP and 11:7 K:BB in 14.2 innings over his three starts with the Blue Jays this season, it was uncertain if he would receive another turn in place of the injured Marcus Stroman (shoulder) this weekend. At least for the time being, it seems manager John Gibbons is committed to Biagini for one more outing, though the right-hander will probably have to perform well Saturday to guarantee himself any future starts with the big club. In the event Biagini struggles again and Stroman isn't cleared to return from the 10-day disabled list next week, long reliever Sam Gaviglio would probably rank as the most likely candidate to assume the No. 5 starter role for Toronto.
