Blue Jays' Joe Biagini: Gets first save
Biagini struck out one and allowed no baserunners to record his first save of the season Monday in a 5-3 win over the Twins.
Biagini had only two career saves coming into Monday, and this was the first ninth-inning save. Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo relayed that Ken Giles was sick and not available for the save opportunity, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports. Biagini has a 3.38 ERA and a 11:3 strikeout-to-walk ratio through nine appearances this season but is not likely to see an increase in save chances.
