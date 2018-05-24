Blue Jays' Joe Biagini: Likely to lose rotation spot
Biagini will likely be bumped from the Blue Jays' starting rotation when Jaime Garcia (shoulder) returns from the 10-day disabled list over the weekend, Mike Wilner of Sportsnet 590 The Fan reports.
With Garcia expected to start against the Phillies on Saturday, Biagini will likely either transition to a relief role or head back to Triple-A Buffalo to continue working as a starter. The Blue Jays have yet to announce their plans with the 27-year-old, who worked as both a starter and reliever in 2017. He owns an unsightly 7.71 ERA and 1.88 WHIP across four starts (18.2 innings) this season.
