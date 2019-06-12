Biagini will serve as Toronto's closer while Ken Giles (elbow) is on the injured list, Mike Wilner of Sportsnet 590 The Fan reports.

Giles isn't expected to miss more than 10 days while on the shelf, so Biagini's time as closer will likely be brief. The 29-year-old Biagini has been solid in a setup role for the Blue Jays this season, compiling a 3.14 ERA, 1.01 WHIP and 28:7 K:BB in 28.2 innings of work.