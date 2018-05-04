Blue Jays' Joe Biagini: Officially recalled before spot start
Biagini has been officially recalled ahead of his start Thursday against the Indians, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.
The Blue Jays will need Biagini to be an innings-eater Thursday as he'll be starting Game 2 of a doubleheader after the first installment of the twin bill went to extra innings. The Blue Jays sent Danny Barnes down to Triple-A Buffalo to clear the roster spot for Biagini.
More News
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Jacob deGrom and Johnny Cueto are both looking at questionable diagnoses and vague timetables....
-
Bullpen Report: A Hader-Jeffress split
Nearly one-third of the league is experiencing closer turmoil right now. Our Scott White attempts...
-
Waivers: Romero's arrow pointing up
It's a great week for pitching prospects. Mike Soroka sparkled before Fernando Romero and Sean...
-
Analyzing your trades
Ozzie Albies for Brian Dozier? That interesting swap is only one that Chris Towers grades for...
-
H2H top-200 trade chart
Our Scott White gives his top-200 for the rest of the season in H2H points leagues.
-
Podcast: Underrated outfielders
We’re reacting to Mike Soroka’s MLB debut, bullpen changes and impressive performances from...