Biagini has been officially recalled ahead of his start Thursday against the Indians, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.

The Blue Jays will need Biagini to be an innings-eater Thursday as he'll be starting Game 2 of a doubleheader after the first installment of the twin bill went to extra innings. The Blue Jays sent Danny Barnes down to Triple-A Buffalo to clear the roster spot for Biagini.