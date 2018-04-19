Blue Jays' Joe Biagini: Optioned to minors
The Blue Jays optioned Biagini to Triple-A Buffalo prior to the big club's 15-5 victory over the Royals on Wednesday.
Biagini had served as the 26th man for the Blue Jays' doubleheader with Kansas City a day earlier, starting the second game of the twin bill and giving up three runs over 5.2 innings in a no-decision. The Blue Jays didn't have an immediate opening in the rotation beyond Tuesday, so Biagini will head back to Buffalo to pick up starts on a regular basis for the time being.
