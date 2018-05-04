Blue Jays' Joe Biagini: Optioned to Triple-A
Biagini was optioned to Triple-A Buffalo prior to Friday's game, Mike Wilner of BlueJaysTalk reports.
Biagini was recalled prior to his spot start against the Indians on Thursday, but will return to Buffalo after getting roughed up for six earned runs on 10 hits over 4.1 innings. The 27-year-old will continue to serve as extra depth for the Blue Jays' rotation, but his past record doesn't provide too much promise. Expect him to continue getting regular starts at the Triple-A level in the meantime.
