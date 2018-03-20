Biagini won't open the season in the Blue Jays' rotation after manager John Gibbons confirmed Tuesday that Marcus Stroman (shoulder) would be ready to start the team's fourth game of the season, Gregor Chisholm of MLB.com reports.

Biagini's odds of cracking the Opening Day rotation were initially dashed by the Blue Jays' mid-February signing of Jaime Garcia, but Stroman's bout with shoulder inflammation appeared to create a window of opportunity for the 27-year-old right-hander. While Stroman won't be able to take the hill for the season opener as was likely planned heading into camp, he's expected to build up to a starter's workload over his remaining two outings of the spring, which will only push him back a few days in the pitching schedule and prevent him from missing any turns through the rotation. As a result, Biagini, who has submitted a 6.59 ERA but has struck out 17 batters over 13.2 innings during Grapefruit League action, will open the campaign as a long reliever for the big club or join the rotation at Triple-A Buffalo.