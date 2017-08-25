Biagini could return to the Blue Jays' rotation for Sunday's start against Minnesota, Mike Wilner of BlueJaysTalk reports.

Biagini started Tuesday with Triple-A Buffalo, going seven strong innings while only allowing two earned runs and accumulating five strikeouts. With Nick Tepesch optioned to Triple-A on Friday, it appears likely that Biagini will make his next start at the major-league level, and could possibly remain in the rotation moving forward. Manager John Gibbons already discussed the proposition of having the right-hander back with the club earlier this month, and should provide insight regarding Biagini's next outing in the immediate future.