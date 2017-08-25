Blue Jays' Joe Biagini: Recalled from Buffalo on Friday
Biagini was called up from Triple-A Buffalo on Friday, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.
This move strengthens the case that Biagini will be rejoining the rotation and likely getting a start Sunday against the Twins. The 27-year-old has appeared in 37 games with Toronto this year -- including 11 starts -- while recording a 5.11 ERA and 1.32 WHIP.
