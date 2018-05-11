Biagini was called up from Triple-A Buffalo on Friday.

With Marcus Stroman landing on the disabled list due to a shoulder injury, the club promoted Biagini and Sam Gaviglio, while also optioning Tim Mayza to the minors. Since Stroman was slated to start against the Red Sox on Sunday, it appears as though either Biagini or Gaviglio will take the hill in his place, though manager John Gibbons will have a couple days to figure out his plan of attack. Over two starts with Toronto this year, Biagini has logged an 8.10 ERA and 2.00 WHIP with an 8:4 K:BB in 10 innings. Gaviglio has yet to appear in a major-league contest this season, so Biagini likely has the upper hand when it comes to Sunday's start.