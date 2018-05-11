Blue Jays' Joe Biagini: Recalled from Buffalo
Biagini was called up from Triple-A Buffalo on Friday.
With Marcus Stroman landing on the disabled list due to a shoulder injury, the club promoted Biagini and Sam Gaviglio, while also optioning Tim Mayza to the minors. Since Stroman was slated to start against the Red Sox on Sunday, it appears as though either Biagini or Gaviglio will take the hill in his place, though manager John Gibbons will have a couple days to figure out his plan of attack. Over two starts with Toronto this year, Biagini has logged an 8.10 ERA and 2.00 WHIP with an 8:4 K:BB in 10 innings. Gaviglio has yet to appear in a major-league contest this season, so Biagini likely has the upper hand when it comes to Sunday's start.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Joe Biagini: Optioned to Triple-A•
-
Blue Jays' Joe Biagini: Roughed up in spot start•
-
Blue Jays' Joe Biagini: Officially recalled before spot start•
-
Blue Jays' Joe Biagini: Will start Thursday•
-
Blue Jays' Joe Biagini: Optioned to minors•
-
Blue Jays' Joe Biagini: Allows three runs in season debut•
-
Podcast: Sell Corbin? Sit Berrios?
Need to stream a pitcher next week? Looking to buy low or sell high? We’ve got you covered...
-
Keep faith in these five SPs?
Done with Dylan Bundy? Doubting Zack Godley? Disenchanted with Luke Weaver? Our Scott White...
-
Eaton's place in the top 30 DL stashes
Adam Eaton has a clear diagnosis but an unclear timetable. So where does he place among the...
-
Waivers: Smith, Velasquez
Heath Cummings admits his past failures and stops doubting Caleb Smith.
-
Don't buy these four breakouts
Breakouts are beautiful, but Chris Towers analyzes four hitters whose underlying metrics point...
-
Grade the trade
Did you win your trade? Or should it be vetoed? Chris Towers grades nine deals, and includes...