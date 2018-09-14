Biagini (oblique) was activated off the 10-day disabled list Friday, mike reports.

Biagini suffered a left oblique strain in early September but spent near the minimum 10 days on the disabled list. The 28-year-old has a 5.79 ERA and 1.58 WHIP over 65.1 innings, and should return to a relatively low-leverage role as he has only four holds this season.

