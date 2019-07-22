Biagini struck out three batters over 1.2 perfect innings of relief in Sunday's extra-inning loss to the Tigers.

The right-hander hasn't given up a run in four appearances since the All-Star break, posting a 6:1 K:BB in four innings during that stretch. On the season, Biagini has a 3.68 ERA, 1.32 WHIP and 44:15 K:BB through 44 frames, adding three wins, a save and a career-high 11 holds to his ledger.