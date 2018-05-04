Biagini (0-1) allowed six earned runs on 10 hits while walking one and striking out four across 4.1 innings to take the loss Thursday against the Indians.

Biagini's second start of the season at the major-league level didn't go according to plan, though he pitched fairly well through four innings of work. Things came unraveled for him in the fifth inning as he allowed four of the first five batters he faced to reach base, including a two-run home run by Jose Ramirez. He's unlikely to see regular major league starts unless there is an injury in the Blue Jays' rotation.