Blue Jays' Joe Biagini: Roughed up in spot start
Biagini (0-1) allowed six earned runs on 10 hits while walking one and striking out four across 4.1 innings to take the loss Thursday against the Indians.
Biagini's second start of the season at the major-league level didn't go according to plan, though he pitched fairly well through four innings of work. Things came unraveled for him in the fifth inning as he allowed four of the first five batters he faced to reach base, including a two-run home run by Jose Ramirez. He's unlikely to see regular major league starts unless there is an injury in the Blue Jays' rotation.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Joe Biagini: Officially recalled before spot start•
-
Blue Jays' Joe Biagini: Will start Thursday•
-
Blue Jays' Joe Biagini: Optioned to minors•
-
Blue Jays' Joe Biagini: Allows three runs in season debut•
-
Blue Jays' Joe Biagini: To make spot start•
-
Blue Jays' Joe Biagini: Bound for Triple-A•
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Jacob deGrom and Johnny Cueto are both looking at questionable diagnoses and vague timetables....
-
Bullpen Report: A Hader-Jeffress split
Nearly one-third of the league is experiencing closer turmoil right now. Our Scott White attempts...
-
Waivers: Romero's arrow pointing up
It's a great week for pitching prospects. Mike Soroka sparkled before Fernando Romero and Sean...
-
Analyzing your trades
Ozzie Albies for Brian Dozier? That interesting swap is only one that Chris Towers grades for...
-
H2H top-200 trade chart
Our Scott White gives his top-200 for the rest of the season in H2H points leagues.
-
Podcast: Underrated outfielders
We’re reacting to Mike Soroka’s MLB debut, bullpen changes and impressive performances from...