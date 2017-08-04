Blue Jays' Joe Biagini: Sent to Triple-A
Biagini was optioned to Triple-A Buffalo on Friday, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet reports.
This comes as a bit of a surprise at first glance, but the fact remains that Biagini's ERA has ballooned from 3.31 at the beginning of June to 5.11 as of his last outing. It's unlikely that Biagini will be down at Triple-A for long, however, given his versatility as both a spot starter and as a long reliever. The Blue Jays activated Danny Barnes in a corresponding move.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Joe Biagini: Eyeing Monday start•
-
Blue Jays' Joe Biagini: Temporarily taking on low-leverage work•
-
Blue Jays' Joe Biagini: Available out of bullpen•
-
Blue Jays' Joe Biagini: Likely bound for bullpen•
-
Blue Jays' Joe Biagini: Hit hard in loss to Red Sox•
-
Blue Jays' Joe Biagini: Stumbles in second month as starter•
-
Waivers: Add Rosenthal, Vizcaino
Closers are as unpredictable as ever, but Chris Towers has two who could make a difference...
-
Trade values: Last chance to deal
Heath Cummings and Chris Towers release the final version of their trade charts and try to...
-
Ranking the 10 newest closers
One-third of the league is undergoing a transition at closer, most of which began in the last...
-
Podcast: Albie up, Judge/Bellinger
Who are we talking about Wednesday? Ozzie Albies, Aaron Judge, Cody Bellinger, Manny Machado,...
-
Prospects: Albies, Rosario graduate
Now that Amed Rosario and Ozzie Albies have arrived, who are the top five prospects to stash...
-
Waivers: Don't sleep on Marquez, McHugh
The trade deadline consumed so much bandwidth that you may have missed two of the weekend's...