Biagini was optioned to Triple-A Buffalo on Friday, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet reports.

This comes as a bit of a surprise at first glance, but the fact remains that Biagini's ERA has ballooned from 3.31 at the beginning of June to 5.11 as of his last outing. It's unlikely that Biagini will be down at Triple-A for long, however, given his versatility as both a spot starter and as a long reliever. The Blue Jays activated Danny Barnes in a corresponding move.