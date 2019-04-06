Blue Jays' Joe Biagini: Serves up walk-off shot
Biagini (0-1) gave up a walk-off home run to Carlos Santana with one out in the ninth inning of Friday's 3-2 loss to Cleveland.
The right-hander's been getting used heavily by Jays manager Charlie Montoyo so far, throwing 4.2 innings over five appearances, and it may have caught up with Biagini in this one. The run was the first he's allowed in that time, however, and his 7:1 K:BB is sharp, so expect the 28-year-old to remain one of the primary options in a bullpen that's very unsettled behind closer Ken Giles.
