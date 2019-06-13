Blue Jays' Joe Biagini: Shaky in first appearance as closer
Biagini allowed two earned runs on one hit and two walks while striking out none across one-third of an inning Wednesday against the Orioles.
Biagini was named the interim closer with Ken Giles (elbow) on the injured list. However, his stint got off to a shaky start as he was called upon in the eighth inning with runners on first and second, only to walk two and surrender a double of his own. Daniel Hudson was ultimately able to successfully navigate the Blue Jays out of the jam with a win, adding murkiness to the short-term save picture in Toronto.
