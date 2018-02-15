Blue Jays' Joe Biagini: Spot in rotation in doubt
Biagini could wind up heading back to the bullpen in 2018 following the team's acquisition of southpaw Jaime Garcia on Thursday, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Biagini was expected to have the inside track on the final spot in the Blue Jays' rotation heading into spring camp but now he is likely the odd man out as Garcia is set to grab that spot. In addition, manager John Gibbons has always preferred Biagini in the bullpen, according to Gregor Chisholm of MLB.com which may wind up tipped the scales in an unfavorable direction for the 27-year-old. Expect this to be a fluid situation throughout camp, but due to Biagini's lack of success in the rotation during his brief opportunities last year, it would appear as though he will be utilized as a middle-relief man in 2018.
