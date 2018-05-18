Biagini will now take the hill for Sunday's series finale against Oakland, John Lott of The Athletic reports.

Biagini was scheduled to pitch Saturday, but manager John Gibbons elected to push his start back and give Sam Gaviglio the ball during Saturday's affair following the placement of Jaime Garcia (shoulder) on the disabled list. This will allow the Blue Jays to option out Gaviglio after his outing and bring in another fresh arm, if they decide on that route.