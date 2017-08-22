Biagini is slated to start for Triple-A Buffalo on Tuesday, Keegan Matheson of MLB.com reports.

Manager John Gibbons suggested days earlier that Biagini would be a candidate to join the big-league rotation this week, but that appears to be off the table now that the right-hander is due to make another start for Buffalo. It appears that the Blue Jays still want Biagini to stretch out a little more before he's recalled from the minors, as he topped out at 73 pitches during his most recent outing with Buffalo on Aug. 17, when he tossed four shutout innings. Expect Biagini to draw closer to the 90-pitch mark Tuesday, and if he performs well in the outing, he could head back to Toronto next week. Nick Tepesch would seemingly be most at risk of losing his rotation spot if the Blue Jays do indeed bring back Biagini in a starting role.