Biagini gave up a hit and walked two in a scoreless inning of relief during Thursday's Grapefruit League game against the Yankees.

The free passes were his first of the spring, giving Biagini a 4:2 K:BB through five innings to go along with a spotless 0.00 ERA. The right-hander hasn't yet been officially named to the 25-man roster, but he seems likely to open the season in a long relief role that would afford him minimal fantasy value.