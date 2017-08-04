Biagini will be used as a starter during his stint at Triple-A Buffalo, Ben Nicholson-Smith reports.

The Blue Jays will have Biagini stretch back out to a starter's workload down at Buffalo rather than have him continue to work out of the bullpen at the major league level. With that, Biagini will likely need a handful of starts before being returning to the big league club later in August. The Blue Jays activated Danny Barnes in a corresponding move after optioning Biagini on Friday.